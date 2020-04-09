DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus operators pitched in Thursday to make sure Dallas ISD students still get the meals they need as they learn from home during the COVID-19 outbreak.
DART and Dallas ISD have partnered to deliver weekly meals for students, with the first DART busload of food arriving at Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center.
Using DART buses for meal delivery helps DISD reach families that utilize state-sponsored school lunches, makes it more practical for families that are transit-dependent and helps families that are working.
DART bus operators will keep busy, too.
They will be picking up food at DISD’s distribution center and transporting it to three different Dallas pickup locations: Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, Janie Turner Recreation Center and Highland Hills Branch Library.
Each bus will deliver 1,500 meals, enough for 100 families per bus, 15 meals per student, for a total of 4,500 meals weekly for distribution by DISD employees.
The school district said it has provided more than one million meals in the last two weeks, but the number of people needing food is expected to increase.