Coronavirus In Texas: Denton County Reports 28 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths The two deaths were a Lewisville woman in her 50s and Lewisville man in his 70s. Both patients were previously hospitalized and contracted the virus locally.

TWC Says 'Don't Call Us, We'll Call You' For Those Who Can't File For Unemployment OnlineCBS 11 has heard from people who say they are trying to apply online, but are told they need to call because of a PIN or password issues.