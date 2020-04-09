  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas officer who works at police headquarters is the department’s eighth positive case of the coronavirus, officials said Thursday morning.

Police said they were made aware of the positive case Wednesday evening.

According to police, the officer works in the property room at the department’s headquarters and last worked on March 24.

Police said the officer will remain at home for at least 14 days until being cleared to return.

On Wednesday, the department welcomed back one of its officers who recovered from COVID-19. The first Dallas officer tested positive during the third week of March.

