DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during a holiday, the City of Dallas has decided to close its parks this Easter weekend.

The city said it has seen an increase in residents going to parks during the pandemic due to social distancing guidelines that are in place.

The city believes the parks may have been crowded this weekend due to picnics, egg hunts and other types of gatherings during the Easter holiday. Due to this, the city decided it was best to close the parks.

“I would have loved for our community to be able to celebrate Easter in our wonderful parks, and I regret that we have to make this decision,” Mayor Eric Johnson said. “But we cannot take the unnecessary risk of further crowding in our parks right now. We cannot afford to jeopardize the gains that I believe we are making in the fight against COVID-19 with the stay-at-home orders that we have in place.”

The city said groups such as park rangers, park staff and Dallas police will be monitoring the city’s 397 parks throughout the week to ensure enforcement.

“Easter weekend tends to be one of the busiest days of the year in the park system, but the department is urging the community to stay home instead,” Dallas Parks and Recreation Director John Jenkins said. “While we miss our parks being full of families playing together, we hope that they will enjoy their egg hunts and Easter brunches from the safety of their own homes.”

The city’s parks are expected to be closed at 9 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday.