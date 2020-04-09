NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tamika Catchings was just elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Now, the former Duncanville High School star and WNBA Legend will have a chance to showcase her Hall of Fame talents by participating in the first ever NBA HORSE Challenge against the likes of NBA All-Stars Chris Paul and Trae Young.
Catchings, Paul and Young are three of the eight participants who will compete in the nationally televised competition. All the contestants will compete in isolation from their own home courts. The single elimination tournament starts on Sunday (April 12th) and concludes on Thursday (April 16th).
The event will follow the traditional playground rules of the game. Players will have to describe their shots before attempting them, and dunking is prohibited. The first player to accumulate the letters H-O-R-S-E after failing to match 5 shots will be eliminated.
In addition to being the title sponsor of the event, State Farm will donate more than $200,000 in support of Coronavirus relief efforts.