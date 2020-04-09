(CBSDFW.COM) – As gas prices continue to fall throughout Texas, demand for gasoline has significantly fallen as more people are forced to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAA Texas reports the national demand for gasoline has hit its lower point since 1968 and that it is expected to continue decreasing as stay-at-home orders remain in place.

As far as gas prices go, the statewide average is now at $1.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded this week, according to AAA. This is 86 cents less than April 9 of last year.

“Drivers in the Lone Star state haven’t seen gas prices this cheap in four years,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “Gasoline demand continues to decline as many people adhere to shelter in place orders.”

Some of highest prices in Texas are being seen in Midland at an average of $1.88 per gallon of regular unleaded. Drivers in the Sherman/Denison area are seeing the cheapest at around $1.23 per gallon.

Driver in North Texas are seeing varying prices of gas throughout the area.

At one pump in Dallas, a price of $1.29 per gallon of regular unleaded was seen. Premium was also at $1.69.

At another pump in Plano, gas could be seen as low as $1.18 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

AAA reports the national average is $1.89 per gallon.