Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – North Texans are continuing to show off their generosity during the coronavirus pandemic as they look for ways to provide for those in need. Small businesses are also finding ways to help their communities remain in high spirits as the Easter holiday approaches.
Today’s Ones For Texas shines a light on a woman in Forney who started a community table in her driveway in order to hand out food and necessities to those who need them.
Locally-owned businesses are also creating kits to help others celebrate Easter while following social distancing guidelines. It’s a creative way to celebrate the holiday while also supporting these types of businesses.