SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A private school in Southlake delivered 3D-printed face shields to the Southlake Fire Department as well as the Dallas Anesthesiology Associates office to help fulfill their need for Personal Protection Equipment.

“At Clariden, our students are very accustomed to taking on a challenge and doing projects,” said Sallie Wells, Head of School. “They wanted to help and saw an opportunity to put their skill set to work to provide support for our community’s front line workers. Every day, I’m amazed by the intellectual and creative abilities of our students. I have never been so proud of them and their amazing hearts.”

The idea stemmed from a Clariden high school senior in hopes of keeping his mother protected while at work. His mother, a doctor at Dallas Anesthesiology Associates, talked to him about the lack of resources they have in order to keep protected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He quickly realized he had the knowledge and resources at home and school to help with the need. He enlisted two other classmates and a Clariden teacher to help design and produce the face shields. He also asked help from his mom to ensure the product was correct and useful. The students began producing the face shields using home and school 3D printers (a Clariden teacher helped at school as campus is currently closed) as well as a Cricut machine. After the first few were made they were delivered by his mother for herself and her co-workers.

This led to the idea of helping the immediate community surrounding the school.

A phone call was made to the Southlake Fire Department to see if they could use the face shields and a resounding yes was the answer.