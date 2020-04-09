Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Soccer Hall of Fame and Toyota Stadium were lit up blue Thursday night in honor of frontline and essential workers who are providing service, delivering information and ensuring public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the #LightItBlue initiative.
This included the Hall of Fame’s scarf that faces Main Street, the video boards inside the Toyota Stadium bowl and the Dallas North Tollway marquee on the west side of Toyota Stadium.
More than 130 venues across the United States joined the global show of support.
The #LightItBlue initiative launched in the UK on March 26 inspired by the #ClapForOurCarers campaign that is being executed in communities around the globe.
