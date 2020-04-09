Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Breakfast lovers may have to go back to making pancakes, as waffle mix is getting hard to come by. At least if one wants the Waffle House brand, which ran out within four hours of the popular restaurant chain offering it for sale online.
Waffle House said Wednesday it was offering its branded mix for a limited time, with the nearly 2,000-outlet chain posting in a tweet: “Keep the Waffle House experience alive in your Waffle Home.” The company later returned to Twitter to say it had sold out of the mix, but is working to restock.
I want the real Waffle House experience at home but I just can’t bring myself to defecate in my bathroom sink and urinate on the walls and floor.