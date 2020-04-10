



Governor Greg Abbott will issue an executive order next week outlining the time table for Texans returning to work.

“We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods. We can and must do this. We can do both, expand and restore livelihoods that Texans want to have by helping them return to work. Texans enjoy working and I know that they want to get back to the work force but we have to have strategies and ways that they can be doing this safely,” said Abbott.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, Abbott said the Governor’s Mansion will be lit up blue in honor of healthcare professionals.

“In this war against COVID-19, the people stepping forward and putting their lives and health and putting their lives at risk and on the line are the men and women on the front line providing healthcare. Our nurses and medical personnel. We want to express our deepest gratitude for every person in the health care area, for everything that they are doing,” he said.

Abbott also expressed his support for what the White House is doing to maintain the country as an independent energy sector as opposed to relying on the energy sectors of the foreign countries.

“What the president and his team have done is the right thing and I applaud President Donald Trump for doing everything that he can for our energy sector,” said Abbott.

He also mentioned the plight of the state’s agriculture sector in light of the coronavirus pandemic, specifically farmers and ranchers. “Knowing that even though our farmers and ranchers too are suffering right now, the response by the president will provide some level of relief.”

Abbott also talked about the latest cases of the coronavirus in Texas.

“The number of Texans who have been test for COVID-19 is up to 16,000 Texans. The number of Texans who have tested positive is 11,449. We have confirmed hospitalizations of 1,532 Texans in part because of COVID-19. Unfortunately we now have a total of 221 Texans who have lost their lives because of the virus. That’s a number that, if you were to compare to other states, it would look like a relatively small number but if you compare it to the hearts and souls of the households who have lost a member it’s a number that is far too large. The key thing we focus on is strategies to minimize the loss of life. Because of the job that the professionals have been doing, they have done an excellent job of minimizing the loss of life,” said Abbott.

There are currently 1,432 coronavirus cases in Dallas County and 637 in Tarrant County.

Twenty people in Dallas have died from COVID-19 and Tarrant County reported its 21st coronavirus-related death on Friday.

