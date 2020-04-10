Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in his 80s with underlying health conditions from Lakeside is the 21st death related to the COVID-19 virus in Tarrant County, the health department confirmed.
Ninety people in the county have recovered.
Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja urged all residents to engage only in essential activities, stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing.
“Right now, that is the best way to protect against this virus,” he said. “The measures we’re following are working, so everyone needs to stay the course.”