



– Texas has a new Frontline Child Care website to help essential workers locate child care and support child care centers who are caring for these children during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Frontline Child Care Portal allows essential workers to search for child care facilities near them, as well as facility operating hours and the number of seats available.

It also includes links to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s inspection and compliance records for each operation.

The website also helps parents find other basic information about child care including health and safety information and step-by-step instructions for applying for child care financial assistance.

Frontline employers can also find guidance to assist their employees in need and provides child care centers and school districts resources to support their child care programs.

“We have a duty to support Texas health care workers and other essential employees as they work on the front lines of the COVID-19 response,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “For essential workers with young children who don’t have other options, that means providing safe, regulated, and accessible child care. The Frontline Child Care Website will strengthen our child care capacity across the state, allowing our essential workers to continue their work to keep us safe and provide the critical services that Texans depend on. There is nothing more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and I want to thank child care workers across the state for stepping up to support our essential workers during these challenging times.”

