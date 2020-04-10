



DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 105 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang will provide an update on the county’s response to coronavirus at 4:00 p.m.

CBSDFW.com will post it live here.

Since the first case of COVID reported on March 10, there have been a total of 1,537 cases reported in Dallas County.

The county confirmed the 23rd, 24th, and 25th deaths from COVID-19 as well.

The patients included a woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas and two men in their 80s who also lived in Dallas.

All had been hospitalized and had additional underlying health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today is Good Friday. Like the temporal dark day of pain, despair, and hopelessness that Good Friday represents, I know many are experiencing despair in this uncertain time. Please remember two things. Sunday is coming. We will get through this. And second, you don’t have to suffer alone. Call (833) 251-7544 or click here and see the resources available to you,” said Judge Jenkins.

