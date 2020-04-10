Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue provided an update Friday on how it has been impacted by COVID-19 infections.
Fire Chief Dominique Artis said in a letter to Dallas Fire-Rescue members, currently 106 members are quarantined due to exposures on and off duty.
They are each awaiting one of the following:
Test results from exposure source
Resolution of symptoms
Fulfillment of required quarantine period
So far, 11 members total have tested positive for COVID-19.
There have been 61 members cleared from quarantine or isolation.
“Thus far, most members that have been exposed have suffered little to no symptoms. No member that has shown symptoms has required hospitalization,” Chief Artis said. “Please keep all our members affected by this virus in your thoughts and prayers for a full and speedy recovery.”