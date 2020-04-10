ANGLETON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – There is no cure or vaccine for the coronavirus right now and until there is the FDA wants people to stay away from so-called miracle cures that are really just toxic chemicals.

The federal agency issued a warning to a church in Texas that it says has been promoting one of those fake cures.

The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing has locations across the country — including one in Angleton, Texas.

On the church website it looks like they’re promoting something called ‘Miracle Mineral Solution’ as a cure for the coronavirus. But the solution is actually chlorine dioxide — which is used as an industrial cleaner for swimming pools. If ingested the potentially deadly product can damage the liver, kidneys and heart.

Today, FDA and @FTC issued a joint warning letter to the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing and its leaders for selling chlorine dioxide products that it fraudulently claims can cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent #COVID19 in adults and children. https://t.co/8Deyet4Uth pic.twitter.com/yj8T7CNiBt — Dr. Stephen M. Hahn (@SteveFDA) April 8, 2020

On Twitter FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said, “Chlorine dioxide is a powerful bleaching agent that has serious and potentially life-threatening side effects. Chlorine dioxide products have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating any disease.”

This isn’t the first time issues with Miracle Mineral Solution have popped up. Three years ago, the Brazoria County district attorney told the person connected to the church to stop selling the product.

In a statement the FDA warned that ingesting Miracle Mineral Solution is the same as drinking bleach.

