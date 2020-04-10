



– One of the holiest weekends for Christians and Jews will be unlike any other across North Texas.

For the first time in its 130 year history, the public was not allowed inside Good Friday mass conducted in downtown by the Diocese of Dallas.

But that didn’t stop worshippers at Northplace Church in Sachse from coming up with creative ways to take communion at home while watching their Easter weekend services online.

Brent McGuire is senior pastor of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dallas.

He understands the need to keep large groups from gathering this year but worries it will have a lasting impact.

“I know a lot of my fellow pastors have the fear that this is going to set a precedent and when we are finally able to get back together people won’t because they’ve gotten so used to watching church online,” Pastor McGuire said.

With people stuck at home this weekend, many will spend it in the kitchen or in their outdoor gardens.

CBS 11 found a number of people shopping for plants at a Dallas nursery.

“Usually most Easters thats what we do kind of a tradition,” explained Cole Mohedano. “Usually kind of hang out with our close family and just try to do stuff around the house and keep busy

“We have time in our hands now and the weather is great it’s just beautiful,” said Kent Densing.

There were also massive lines around supermarkets like Central Market in Plano.

COVID-19 has not stopped the urge to bake holiday hams or throw meat on the grill.

Alex Piquero said it took him 35 minutes just to get inside and buy crab cakes and other items.

For those still looking for something to do this weekend, there are online concerts, games, cooking classes and virtual museum tours.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources