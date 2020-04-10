  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have signed former XFL player Saivion Smith.

The addition of the cornerback came shortly after the XFL announced it was suspending operations and laying off its employees.

Smith played for Houston, which was the only undefeated team in the XFL when the season was stopped after five games because of the new coronavirus outbreak. He led Alabama with three interceptions in 2018.

He signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent last year but was waived before the season.

