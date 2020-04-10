Federal Agencies Warn Customers About Fraud Coronavirus Testing Kits Found Online"You don’t want to pay for something and be bilked out of your hard-earned dollars," said Reid Tepfer, an attorney with the FTC. "At the same time, you want accurate results you can depend on."

3 hours ago

Fewer People Going To ER For Fear Of COVID-19 ExposureWhen they do go in, for everything from chest pain to general sickness, emergency physicians said they are seeing some patients at a more advanced stage of illness.

3 hours ago

The Ones For Texas: Tate Springs Baptist ChurchOne local church is offering a virtual Easter Egg Hunt so kids won't miss out.

4 hours ago