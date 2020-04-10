



– You’re likely not having much luck if you’re looking for a face mask to buy, but you can make them for yourself. A local quilt store even posted a video showing you how.

“In this time, it’s not about us, it’s not about me,” said Deb Luttrell, the owner of Stitchin’ Heaven in Quitman. ”It’s about those out there in the community trying to keep us safe.”

Luttrell and her staff have been hard at work making masks for healthcare workers, but when the CDC recommended everyone wear masks she wanted to do something else to help. She decided to make tutorials for those who know how to sew, and those who don’t.

If you are making your own mask, the CDC says it should be snug against the side of your face. You also need to secure it with either ties or ear loops. Make sure you have multiple layers and that it can be machine washed and dried. Also keep in mind that the mask isn’t meant to protect you from germs. It’s really about protecting others in case you are infected, but don’t have any symptoms.

Luttrell told CBS 11 News while she’s happy to make the videos for the public, her focus is on the front line workers. They’ve had tens of thousands of requests for masks from medical facilities across the area.

“Our community of quilters, they want to do something,” Luttrell explained. “They’re talented, they have fabric and they see a place they can fulfill a need.

Stitchin’ Heaven has a bin outside the store for anyone who’d like to donate masks. They’ll be sent to facilities that have requested them.

The CDC has an entire page about cloth face covers on their website — click here to check it out.