Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Sonic Drive-In restaurants are “Now Hiring” and they are hoping to offer jobs and relief to the many who have lost their source of income during the coronavirus pandemic.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Sonic Drive-In restaurants are “Now Hiring” and they are hoping to offer jobs and relief to the many who have lost their source of income during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sharon Couturiaux, the Director of Customer Experience Strategy for the company says they have 14,000 opening across the country and more than 400 in the DFW metro area.
“That could be somebody car hopping. That could be somebody managing a restaurant. All positions within the drive-ins,” she said.
Essentially Sonic is hiring for entry level positions up to management.
The jobs are not temporary or seasonal employment.
“We feel very grateful to be in a good position to be able to continue to serve our communities,” said Couturiaux.
If you would like to apply for one of these jobs, click here.
To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.