ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 18-year-old motorcyclist has died after crashing into a pickup truck in Arlington Friday afternoon.
At approximately 4:40 p.m. Apr. 10, police responded to the crash in the 1900 block of S. Cooper Street.
Investigators believe the motorcyclist — identified as Jordy Lopez Arellano — was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when he struck a white Ford F-250 that was turning left from southbound lanes onto Inwood Drive.
The driver of the pickup truck, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was not injured.
At this time, investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby business that captured the crash.