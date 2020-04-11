



It’s been one month since Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced the county’s first positive case of the coronavirus.

Since then, there have been more than 1,500 others.

On Saturday, Judge Jenkins released new information, shedding light on the demographics of each case, starting with the top three cities with the most outbreaks.

#COVID19 case summary info from @DCHHS. I’ll link to our website when it’s live later today. pic.twitter.com/a0QCksSu6P — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) April 11, 2020

Dallas tops the list with 873 positive cases of COVID-19, Garland falls second with 143 cases and Irving is close behind with 111.

Age and underlying health conditions have been said to play a major factor with the virus.

The number one underlying health condition in Dallas County is diabetes. 131 of the 873 patients have had this disease, followed by 59 with lung disease or asthma and 47 with heart disease.

But the question still remains: How did the patients contract the virus?

Community spread has been the greatest transmission in Dallas County, with more than 1,200 cases, 109 patients traveled within the United States and 100 patients contracted the virus while at long-term care facilities.

