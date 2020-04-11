



Denton County health officials reported that three residents of the Denton Rehabilitation Center have died from the coronavirus.

The residents include a man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 60s. Their identities will not be released.

“The loss of these three lives is almost beyond words as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in our county,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with each of their families as they cope with the deaths of their loved ones.”

In a statement released Saturday, Denton County Public Health said they have worked closely with the facility since the first COVID-19 confirmed cases were identified among residents and one employee.

Those first residents with laboratory-confirmed cases were transported to a hospital upon exhibiting symptoms. The employee is currently under self-isolation at their residence.

“DCPH is taking the unprecedented step of announcing the name of the facility to ensure transparency for the public in light of today’s deaths,” stated Director of Public Health Dr. Matt Richardson. “We have been communicating with the more than 100 facilities across Denton County to ensure they have the necessary resources for the safety of their residents and staff.”

The county is also working with state partners to coordinate the provision of PPE to facility employees caring for residents.

“We are committed to working closely with the long-term care facilities in Denton County to ensure they have the testing needed for anyone showing signs or symptoms of the COVID-19 illness,” Judge Eads said. “We are also working to provide PPE to these facilities where our most vulnerable populations receive care.”

Along with the deaths, health officials also announced 20 additional cases in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 474.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival.

For more information regarding COVID-19 in Denton County, click here. For additional data including interactive heat maps, charts and city and zip code data, click here.