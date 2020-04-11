DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County health officials have reported 107 new cases of the coronavirus as well as two additional deaths.
The 26th and 27th deaths were reported from area hospitals, including: a Garland man in his 60s and a Grand Prairie man in his 70s. Both had additional underlying health conditions.
“This Easter will be different but need not be less special. Easter commemorates the resurrection after a dark and hopeless Friday. Our Sunday is coming North Texas. Just as Americans overcame the pandemic flu of 1918 and WWII, we will come through this and will emerge stronger together!” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
At this time, the county has seen 1,644 cases of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
