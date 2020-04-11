Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For the past 11 years, Brad Hanson has been delighting shoppers three days a week at the NorthPark Center in Dallas.
“I love just sort of those moments where it’s still, and I’m able to bring something really chill and relaxing,” Hanson told CBS 11. “And also those moments where people are singing along with me or dancing along.”
When COVID-19 shut down the mall, Hanson was determined not to let it silence the music. He decided to turn to Facebook, where he’s been doing live videos with the playlists curated by viewers.
“It just sort of takes you up, lifts you up out of your normal mind set or your normal circumstances and you just take a second and everything else just goes blurry and you can kind of focus on this artwork, or this melody, or this feeling.”
If you’d like to watch and request a song, visit his Facebook page here.