**Note: A death previously counted in Euless has been reassigned to Fort Worth.**
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County health officials have reported four more deaths from the coronavirus Saturday.
Among the dead include a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her late 40s — all from Fort Worth — as well as a man in his 80s from Sansom Park. All had underlying health conditions and bring the county’s total to 25.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, 90 people have recovered.
Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja reminded residents to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing.
“This is a stressful time for all of us, but we will get through it and bend the COVID-19 curve if we all follow the guidelines,” Taneja said.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. All residents should continue to practice the following preventive measures to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- If you do go out, wear a mask or scarf to cover your mouth and nose.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are out.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- If you experience difficulty breathing, or persistent fever, call your primary care provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299.