NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Easter dinner often means time in the kitchen, but this year a mother of four is picking up her meal to-go.

“Just a different Easter. It’s different, right?” Murphy resident Billie-Jean Lowsley asked.

She joined 250 drivers curbside Friday afternoon outside Whiskey Cake in Plano.

The demand was so great for the restaurant’s packaged Easter meals and cocktail kits that it recalled some of its 100 furloughed workers to pitch in.

“We’re just helping out the local businesses around here,” said customer Andrew Icenhower.

No matter what your plans, the holiday is bound to look different.

“It’s a lot smaller. A lot of intimate family time with just the four of us,” said Kendra Yanchak.

Outside a Central Market in Dallas, shoppers lined up around the store Friday, as it limited the number of people allowed inside.

At a Kroger in Plano, toilet paper is still scarce, but Easter merchandise — even the candy — is half-price.

Those wanting to visit a park may find it closed.

Dallas shut down all 397 in its city for the holiday weekend, one of the busiest times of year for the park system.

This year, families already have so much on their plate.

“It’s tough. I have four kids. So, we’re doing 8th grade, 5th grade, 2nd grade…” said Lowsley.

A break may be exactly what they need.

“We’re just gonna warm stuff up and have a feast on Sunday,” she said.