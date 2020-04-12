Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) — Grand Prairie police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead and three injured Saturday night.
At approximately 10:15 p.m. Apr. 11, investigators say a vehicle carrying multiple passengers was traveling “at a high rate of speed” at the intersection of Hardrock Road and Trinity Boulevard when the driver lost control.
Police said the vehicle rolled several times, injuring three people and killing a fourth. No identities have been released at this time.
The injured were taken to nearby hospitals where they are expected to be OK.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.