McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) — An 84-year-old man is the latest victim from the coronavirus, Collin County health officials announced Sunday.
The McKinney man died Saturday night in his home. Officials said he had underlying health conditions and was diagnosed with the virus two days earlier.
This is the eighth death reported in the county.
“We are sad to learn of the death of another member of our Collin County community today,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “All of us grieve together with her family during this difficult time.”
Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) has reported 441 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents. As of Saturday, 226 of those individuals had recovered and 26 are currently hospitalized.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival.