DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County health officials announced Easter Sunday that four people have died from the coronavirus and an additional 79 have tested positive.
The 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st deaths from COVID-19 were individuals who had been critically ill in nearby hospitals. They include a Garland woman in her 60s who was a resident, a Richardson man in his 90s, a Dallas man in his 80s and another Dallas man in his 60s.
Three of those were residents of long-term care facilities.
“Our hearts go out to all who are suffering during this Passover, Easter and as many look forward to Ramadan. This year, these holidays are experienced differently but that doesn’t mean they need be less special. All suffering has a beginning, a middle and an end. Don’t get overwhelmed by the middle. Make good choices. Follow #SaferAtHome and together we will #FlattenTheCurve and save lives. May you and yours have a very meaningful Passover, Easter or Ramadan,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
