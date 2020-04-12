Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The reality of the continued learning from home due to COVID-19 has changed the scope of normalcy for North Texans.
Last Monday, Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa announced that the chances of students returning to school this year were slim.
North Texas mother, Laura Hernandez, has 10 children and began homeschooling her first 10 years ago.
Hernandez has a few tips to help parents push through the next month and a half:
- Create a schedule and try to establish a rhythm and sense of normalcy.
- Pick three subjects and make those your priority of focus.
- Establish roles and allow your big kids to help the little ones.
- Speak kindly to yourself because it will help to calm you when you’re stressed.
Hernandez says parents who work from home should also create a schedule for their work. And as much as possible, coordinate the two.