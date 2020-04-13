Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Joe Biden, political endorsement, Presidential Candidate, presidential candidate Joe Biden, presidential endorsement, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Senator Bernie Sanders


NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In a live feed announcement with his once competitor, Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for President of the United States.

Saying that Donald Trump needs to be a one-term president, the Vermont Senator threw the weight of his supporters behind Biden. “I’m asking all Americans…to come together in this campaign, to support your candidacy which I endorse, to make sure we defeat…the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” he said during the announcement and q&a session.

It’s been less than a week since Sanders suspended his own presidential campaign.
As the two men spoke over Periscope, viewers reacted by floating small hearts onto the screen and commenting in real time.

