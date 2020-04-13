WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Another Texas distillery is stepping up to help police officers protect themselves while on-duty during the coronavirus pandemic.
Waco-based Balcones Distilling will deliver 400 gallons of sanitizer on April 14 to the Dallas Police Association, Plano Police Department and the Dallas Fire Fighters Association.
All of the sanitizer was made in the craft distillery, which was founded in 2008.
Balcones’ altruistic gesture isn’t the first by a distillery to help out during the outbreak.
Austin-based Tito’s Vodka transformed its distillery in March into a sanitizer production facility, filling a massive need as America faces a shortage.
In addition to producing hand sanitizer, Tito’s Vodka pledged $2 million to four organizations focused on the hard-hit service industry.
Washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water is still the best way to protect yourself amid the continuing rise in concerns of coronavirus in the U.S., according to the CDC.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources