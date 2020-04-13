NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More COVID-19 testing availability arrives in North Texas, Tuesday, April 14.
Post Acute Medical specialty hospitals are allowing Cura Telehealth to use its properties during this time of high demand for testing.
The North Texas locations are:
PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Allen
PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Richardson
Life Church DFW in Fort Worth
The testing will be conducted on a first come, first serve basis.
Before going to one of these drive-thru testing locations, those interested need to click here and follow the instructions.
“We look forward to the opportunity to provide space for Cura Telehealth to conduct community COVD-19 testing,” said Anthony Misitano, CEO of PAM, “We are committed to our communities, and PAM wants to do its part to provide onsite space for increased testing in our communities.”
The mobile drive-thru Cura collection sites will be in PAM parking lots. Cura’s FDA-authorized test involves a small blood collection to detect the immune response to the virus with antibody testing.
“We are so pleased to have the opportunity that Post Acute Medical has given Cura by providing space to allow testing at PAM hospitals,” said Clint Baird, M.D., CEO of Cura. “We are offering rapid antibody testing. For the antibody test, we emphasize that positive results are meaningful. It means that you have had the virus and your body has mounted an immune response. It doesn’t mean that you’re necessarily free of the virus yet. It doesn’t mean that you couldn’t potentially spread it to someone else. Please continue to practice government issued guidelines for social distancing and hygiene and be safe.”
Those with questions can contact Cura directly at 888-910-CURA.
