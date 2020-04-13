



For the first time, two inmates at the Tarrant County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both inmates were put in quarantine since their symptoms were first reported last week.

Since Tarrant County initiated protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, an abundance of caution was taken in the jail facilities to prevent the spread of the illness, according to Lt. Jennifer Gabbert with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

“We firmly believe that the dedication to professionalism and adherence to the directions being given to curtail the influence of an active COVID-19 case are what has kept us ahead of the curve and will ensure that we successfully conquer this pandemic. We will continue to provide verified information as soon as it is made available and properly vetted. The safety and the well-being of our team-members and the inmates we are housing will remain a top priority, and we must all work together to get through this,” said Gabbert in a release.

Additionally, several inmates were tested due to flu-like symptoms and all other tests have returned negative.

The positive test results triggered an immediate coordinated response from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the JPS medical team, said Gabbert. The response included mandatory multiple daily temperature checks of food vendor workers, jail staff and inmates and research into who the infected inmates may have come into contact with.

Several areas within the jail will remain on quarantine status until all inmates are confirmed COVID free and to curb any additional spread of this illness.

Tarrant County Jail is the 15th largest jail in the country.

