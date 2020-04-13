Comments
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health announced 25 new laboratory-confirmed cases of
COVID-19 in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 507 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
DCPH is also announcing 51 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center resident total increased to 53.
The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total increased to 17.
Staff whom test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.
Click here for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data.
