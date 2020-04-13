



– They’re on the front lines of coronavirus pandemic and right now in Denton County, first responders are running low on personal protective equipment.

The nonprofit Team Rubicon is working to fill that need.

“We step in and help whenever we possibly can in any disaster situation whether it’s a tornado or a hurricane or a flood or whatever it might be,” Keith Elwell of Team Rubicon said.

Team Rubicon, a veterans service organization, is responding to Denton County’s request to run a PPE drive for local first responders.

They’re looking for respirators, medical masks, gloves and disposable gowns.

“They’re definitely in short supply,” Elwell said. “It’s everywhere from their first responders.. fire, police.. as well as some of the medical areas as well.”

Ecologist Monika Kelley dropped off dozens of boxes of medical examination gloves from her lab Monday afternoon.

“If you’re not using it, why not donate it? I mean it helps the cause!” Kelley said.

For the foreseeable future every week the nonprofit will be hosting different drives collecting supplies.

“It’s a great feeling just being involved to try and help these first responders because they are so short of equipment,” Rodney Thompson said.

“It’s vital and they’re out there protecting us and our safety and our health and we need to be able to protect theirs,” Elwell said.

Team Rubicon is running drives in both Lewisville and Denton.

