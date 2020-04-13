Comments
Times are tough, even scary. If you need money now, CBS 11 wants to get you paid. Join us tonight at 6 pm for new information on the stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, and who’s hiring.
Every day more jobs are lost, and more people are unable to pay their bills. The severity of our situation continues to grow.
We will be discussing frustrations of filing for unemployment, potential scams to that have come during these trying times, who is looking to hire right now and stimulus checks.
We will be getting answers to your questions as we navigate the hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a special edition of CBS 11 News tonight at 6 pm.
i want to know what happens when you leave a job to start a new one and cannot start the new job because of the corona virus. What do you do? Unemployment is being denied.