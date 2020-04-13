Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – First responders continue to make a difference all across North Texas during the coronavirus crisis, helping man, beast and fowl.
Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted out pictures on Good Friday showing a team effort by civil servants to help some ducklings in distress.
The Chief said an officer patrolling near Randol Mill Park was flagged down by a group of children who wanted help getting to several ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain and couldn’t get out.
The officer called in reinforcements from the Arlington Fire Department and soon there was a family reunion of sorts.
All the little ducklings were rescued, safely, and reunited with their mom — which seemed fitting on Easter weekend.