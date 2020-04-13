



Plano-based Minnie’s Food Pantry is devastated after someone stole one of their trucks during Easter weekend.

The theft affects the ability of Minnie’s Food Pantry to pick up from partnering locations, ultimately impacting the amount of food the organization is able to rescue during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We closed this weekend to give our staff the opportunity to spend time with their families and get some well-deserved rest after working 7 days a week through the COVID-19 pandemic only to come back into work and find out one of our vehicles were stolen. It is extremely devastating when you are trying to help the community and put meals on the table for thousands of families to come back to work and realize one of your trucks are gone, as we use it daily to pick up food from our grocery partners,” said founder Cheryl Jackson.

Workers realized they were one truck short for pick-ups on Monday morning, and after reviewing security footage, saw that the 2012 Chevrolet Express G3500 was stolen at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday.

If anyone has seen or has any leads on the missing vehicle, please contact Minnie’s Food Pantry at:

(972) 528-7165 or email info@MinniesFoodPantry.org’s.

