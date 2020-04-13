PROSPER (CBSDFW.COM/CBSSPORTS.COM) – This past weekend Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott allegedly displayed some very bad — and possibly dangerous — decision-making.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Prescott hosted a birthday party for a friend that flagrantly violated Texas’ “safer-at-home” social distancing orders. This on the very weekend when most North Texans spent the Easter holiday separated from family and friends, adhering to the ‘safer apart’ model.

TMZ originally reported that at the height of the alleged festivities the party included Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and up to 30 guests — snacking on a buffet from the Dallas steakhouse Nick and Sam’s — at Prescott’s house in Prosper, about 35 miles north of Dallas. Current social distancing guidelines in Texas prohibit gatherings of 10 people or more.

Cowboys Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott Party with Friends, Violate TX Quarantine https://t.co/fIs5f9KmdI — TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2020

According to TMZ, police were called and responded sometime around 5:00 p.m. But there was no action taken because, “the officer was unable to verify the report of a ‘party’; therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines — to include social distancing.”

CBS Sports is reporting that a second party later in the evening included only 10 guests, though those attendees were seated at a table that did not separate them by six feet.

Prescott has also been gathering with several current and former teammates — including Dez Bryant — to run routes and throw passes, also in apparent violation of Texas’ “safer-at-home” guidelines.

@dak lance Fred .. we got great work in today pic.twitter.com/JUIgLbjicI — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

The alleged skirting of the rules by Bryant, Prescott and Elliott during the novel coronavirus crisis is drawing comments from across Texas and the nation.