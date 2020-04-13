FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As social distancing stay at home orders drag on, loneliness is among the biggest complaints among Texans.
In fact, Texas ranks third in the nation in complaining about feeling lonely according to geotagged Twitter data in the last 30 days.
The map below is based on tweets and hashtags about being lonely or loneliness due to social distancing, self-isolation ,and stay at home orders caused by COVID-19.
More than 400,000 tweets were tracked.
Louisiana, Texas, and the entire southwest are feeling the effects of social isolation the most, as they by far have the most complaints about loneliness.
The top 10 most lonely states are as follows:
1. Louisiana
2. Arizona
3. Texas
4. New Mexico
5. California
6. New Hampshire
7. Michigan
8. Nebraska
9. Utah
10. Georgia
The map was put together by the site forevermoments.com, using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data.