(CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz and New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand have launched a bipartisan, nationwide effort on social media to challenge others to do something positive and supportive of their communities to defeat COVID-19.
Sen. Cruz tweeted a video on Monday and said, “America is strongest when we’re united. That’s why @SenGillibrand & I are launching the #CombatCOVID19Challenge – to encourage Americans to support each other as we all #CombatCOVID19. I’m challenging@GovernorPerry, @SylvesterTurner, @MattressMack to join us within 48 hours.
Sen. Gillibrand tweeted a video and said, :Acts of kindness and compassion are more important than ever, especially for essential workers on the front lines of this crisis. So today I’m excited to launch the #CombatCOVID19Challenge to encourage more people to support their communities at this critical time.”
Sen. Gillibrand went on to challenge @CoryBooker, @KathyHochul and @davidchang to take part.
She said on Monday she sent pizza to front line medical staff staying at the Heroes Landing in Albany, New York.