



– An uncertain future lies ahead for many North Texas high school seniors.

Prom and graduation are still up in the air for many.

“It didn’t feel real at first,” Naaman Forest senior Avery Varela said. “It took awhile to set in, but once it did I don’t even know how to describe it. I was just really sad.”

The end of Varela’s senior year of high school is not going the way she expected.

“You don’t think you’re ever going to have to worry about not having a graduation, not having a prom,” she said. “You just think everybody is going to have that because everyone in the past has had one. You don’t think oh there’s going to be a virus that can take this away from you.”

“This is my first child and that’s what I was expecting too,” Avery’s mother Jennifer Varela said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Trying to bring some joy, last week Garland ISD parent Barbara Gonzales created an Adopt a SR!! group on Facebook for parents and seniors in the district.

There, parents can post their senior’s biography and some photos.

Then someone in the community can write in the comments they want to adopt them and get them a surprise graduation gift.

“It’s something different besides your everyday quarantine life now,” Gonzales said. “You know people were quick to help and give back to the community!”

So far, around 2,500 people have signed up. Gonzales had to recruit others to help her run the operation.

“I’m super pleased with how quick everybody was ready to step up and take charge of taking care of our kids,” Carrissa Dutton said.

Dutton adopted a senior and is working to put their gift together. Avery got her gift on Easter. It included candies, a succulent, a sign and picture frame.

“It makes me know that even people who don’t know me very well, they understand what I’m going through,” she said.

“As a mother, it just does restore your faith in humanity,” Jennifer said. “There’s great people out there you know and it just makes your heart full.”

If you’re interested in getting a senior a gift, you can request to be a part of the group here.

