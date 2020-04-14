



– A 28-year-old man is in custody after police say he fired a weapon at officers in Grand Prairie.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. along Interstate-20 after police saw a man walking along the service road, near Great Southwest Parkway.

Officers say the man, later identified as Alvin Leroy Hemphill III of Dallas, had a firearm in his hand.

When officers approached Hemphill they say he not only refused to comply with their demands, but fired the weapon in their direction several times.

No one was injured, but when an officer returned fire the 28-year-old suspect ran away on foot, but was quickly located and taken into custody.

According to investigators, Hemphill had been involved in a domestic violence shooting earlier in the day in Carrollton at the Intown Suites along West Trinity Mills Road. A 35-year-old man, identified as Hemphill’s brother, was found there with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim’s fiancé reportedly told investigators that Hemphill also fired shots in her direction, but she was not injured.

The victim in the Carrollton shooting, who has not been identified, is in critical condition.

Alvin Hemphill is being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center, charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and on charges out of Carrollton.

Police say Hemphill was actually out on bond on unrelated resisting arrest and evading arrest charges at the time of the shootings.

The Grand Prairie officer who returned fire at Hemphill has been placed on routine administrative leave.