DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is calling for a citywide ovation on Thursday for workers on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Dallas is working diligently to deal with this pandemic,” Mayor Johnson said. “I want to set aside time for our city to show its collective appreciation for people who deal with the stress of working on our behalf while others stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19. We have heroes among us, and they deserve to know they have supporters all around them.”
Johnson wants people to step outside their front doors for about 5 minutes at 7 p.m. Thursday and cheer for health care workers, police officers, firefighters, park rangers, code officers, workers providing essential services, and all others who are helping the City of Dallas respond to the spread of the coronavirus.