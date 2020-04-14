Comments
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s video making the rounds on the internet showing a Texas police officer helping a group of ducklings find their mom at a park.
Video shows the string of young following closely behind Houston Police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite.
While parks in and around Harris County were closed for the Easter weekend, the assistant chief found the string of birds at Memorial Park and according to a Facebook post, “… provided a police escort for these ducklings trying to find their mom.”
In an effort to avoid mass gatherings over the holiday weekend, Houston police still found themselves busy in and out of the water.
We’re happy to report the ducklings were reunited with their mom at a nearby pond and all is well.