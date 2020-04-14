WATERLOO, Iowa (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald has been named the new Chief of Police in Waterloo, Iowa.
The City of Waterloo said Fitzgerald will be the city’s first African American Chief of Police once his position is ratified by the Waterloo City Council on Monday, April 20.
Fitzgerald said his lawsuit against the city of Fort Worth over whistleblower claims and seeking damages will continue.
He told CBS 11’s Jason Allen Tuesday night, “I owe it to the supportive residents of Fort Worth who support me, and the other city employees who work so hard every day, to finish cleaning up the corruption. It is my hope the ongoing litigation will both clear my name, and promote positive change.”