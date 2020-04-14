FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Longtime Jeopardy! host and television icon Alex Trebek reflects on his life and career in a new book called, “The Answer Is…: Reflections On My Life”
After Trebek made the stunning announcement in March 2019 he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, social media was flooded with messages of support, and the Jeopardy! studio received boxes of cards and letters offering guidance, encouragement and prayers.
Trebek said he was moved so much by all the goodwill, he felt compelled to finally share his story. “I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” he writes in in the book.
The book combines personal anecdotes with Trebek’s thoughts on a range of topics, including marriage, parenthood, education, success, spirituality and philanthropy.
Trebek also addresses the questions he gets asked most often by Jeopardy! fans, such as what prompted him to shave his signature mustache, his insights on legendary players like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, and his opinion of Will Ferrell’s Saturday Night Live impersonation. The book uses a novel structure inspired by Jeopardy!, with each chapter title in the form of a question, and features dozens of never-before-seen photos that candidly capture Trebek over the years.
The book will publish on July 21, 2020.
