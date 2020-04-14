DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins practiced social distancing and participated in a video interview concerning the COVID-19 crisis with the Texas Tribune in Austin on Tuesday.

Right off the top Judge Jenkins, who has serve as the county’s judge since 2011, said there are more victims of the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ll announce at least 10 deaths today at 10:00 o’clock when we do our count of new cases and deaths. Every one of those [victims] is a person with a family, so that give concern.”

But on the side of optimism Jenkins said information from UT Southwestern Medical Center and and Baylor University Medical Center Dallas show that the ‘safer at home’ model, instituted on March 22, is flattening the curve.

“We’re in the middle, we’re not at the end and so we just have to stay focused on the mission and the mission for everyone is personal responsibility, make good choices and don’t let up now,” he said.

Jenkins also said that the peak day for the county has been moved from late May to the end of April or the beginning of May.

The judge said the key right now is to have more testing available, because he says testing gives officials visibility as to what is going on. “We worked over the weekend on a plan for UT Southwestern…. to be able to do 5,000 tests a day and for Parkland to be able to do 1,600 tests a day.”

There are also concerns about feeding families and families finding the food and supplies they need during the crisis. “The North Texas Food Bank covers 13 counties, and right now what we’re seeing is 70% of the people that are going to the North Texas Food Bank for food are new, they’ve never been there before since the coronavirus.”